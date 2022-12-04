NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,343.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,243.69.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

