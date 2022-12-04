NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

