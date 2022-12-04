Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,603 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

HZNP stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

