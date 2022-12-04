Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

About Zebra Technologies

ZBRA opened at $274.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day moving average of $295.71. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

