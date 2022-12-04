Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 3,042 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Newmont worth $71,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

