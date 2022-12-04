Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,703 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Crown by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 167,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Crown by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $6,913,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Crown Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

