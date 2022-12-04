Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,633 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.82 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

