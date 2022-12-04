18,060 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $247.56 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

