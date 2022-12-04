Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $905,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 239.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 422,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,641,000 after purchasing an additional 297,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $113.72 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.25.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

