BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,841 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AES opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

