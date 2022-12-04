Virtu Financial LLC Invests $449,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $300,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

NYSE:HIG opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

