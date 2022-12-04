Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $407,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,913,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

