Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,513,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

CAH stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

