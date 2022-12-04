Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE J opened at $125.09 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

