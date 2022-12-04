Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $129,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after purchasing an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

