Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $68.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $68,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,750 shares of company stock worth $40,056,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $172.43 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $162.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

