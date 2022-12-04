Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 47,969 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 47,969 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 33.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,922 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock worth $4,477,547 and have sold 152,450 shares worth $6,833,374. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $290.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

