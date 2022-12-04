Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,069 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

