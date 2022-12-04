CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

