Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $121,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $811,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $127.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.