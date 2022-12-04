Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,959 shares of company stock worth $22,736,275. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE NET opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.