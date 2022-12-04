Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,398 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $60,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.10. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $377.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

