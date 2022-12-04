NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.