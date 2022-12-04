Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $198.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average is $200.36. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $312.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NICE

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

