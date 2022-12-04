NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 15,319 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 73.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €16.00 ($16.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

