Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 6,624 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Nomura by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 41.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 104,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Stock Down 0.3 %

NMR stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

