Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $169,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.13.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

