Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

