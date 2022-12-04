Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 542 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $217.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

