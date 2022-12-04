Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on FMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

