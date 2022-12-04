Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Trading Up 3.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

ALB opened at $284.28 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day moving average of $257.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

