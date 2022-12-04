Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MAA opened at $164.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

