Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

About Shaw Communications

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

