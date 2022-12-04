Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $193,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.75 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

