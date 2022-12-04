Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 29 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $68,746,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO opened at $735.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $771.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,087.48. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,864.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, for a total transaction of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,550 shares of company stock worth $7,537,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

