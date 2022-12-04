Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.79.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average is $241.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.