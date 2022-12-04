Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

INVH stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

