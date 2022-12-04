Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $414,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPW opened at $13.01 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

