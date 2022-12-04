Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 12,341 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $86.63 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

