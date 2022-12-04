Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 692,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $15,637,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

