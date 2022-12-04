Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 82,515 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in APA were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Profile



APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.



