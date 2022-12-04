Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $859,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.