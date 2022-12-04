Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

