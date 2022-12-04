Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,991 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,111 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 45,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 195,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTU stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

