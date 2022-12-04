Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,494 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

