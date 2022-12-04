Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $30,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $71.18 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

