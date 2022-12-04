Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 736,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 509,274 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth $326,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

AUY opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

