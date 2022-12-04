Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 453.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TS opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

