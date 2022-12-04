Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

