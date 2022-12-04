Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,056 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total transaction of 2,388,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,030,099.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,267 shares of company stock worth $15,798,231. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is 21.21 and its 200 day moving average is 21.96. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

